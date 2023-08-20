Turkish media accuse UNFICYP of bias

The Sunday newspapers in Turkey give wide publicity to the developments in Pyla, mainly reproducing the positions expressed by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the previous 24 hours.

All the publications, mainly of the pro-government press, target the UN peacekeeping force, accusing it of being biased in favor of Greek Cypriots, while several of them recall old facts about the role of the peacekeeping force, going back to the inter-communal conflicts of 1963-64.

The pro-government Hurriyet reports that road construction works will continue after the tension in the buffer zone. The paper also reproduces reports that eight Turkish Cypriot police officers were injured in the incidents.

In the also pro-government Milliyet, Ozai Sedir, a well-known columnist and known for his connections to the ruling party, makes a historical reference to the presence of the Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, accusing it of remaining a bystander to the actions of the Greek Cypriots, even paralleling its attitude with that of the Peace Force in Srebrenica in 1995 and consequently indirectly accusing the Greek Cypriots of similar actions.