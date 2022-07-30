Turkish-Cypriots to take ‘measures’ against UNFICYP following renewal resolution

Reports in the occupied territories say that the Turkish-Cypriot leadership is planning to take a number of undisclosed measures or certain actions against the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus following the latest resolution renewing UNFICYP’s mandate for a further six months.

The so called ‘foreign minister’ Tachsin Ertugruroglou critisised the resolution as stemming from the approval and authority of the Republic of Cyprus, claiming that this was a mistake because ‘it was based on the theory that there is a central authority representing the whole island and its ‘peoples’, which is the essence of the Cyprus issue’.

He further accused UNFICYP as prejudiced and not serving as a neutral force on the island, as most of its budget is covered by Greece and the Greek-Cypriot side, adding that the ‘approval of the Turkish Cypriot side should also have been sought’.

Ertugruroglu issued a warning to the UN peacekeeping force, noting that the Turkish side was very clear that ‘if we were ignored we would be force to take certain measures and now we have reached that stage’.

He further said that when these measures are conveyed in detail to the UN, the public will also be informed.

‘Working on our territory, means getting our approval and the Turkish Cypriot people’s’, the so called ‘foreign minister’ added.