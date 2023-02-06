Turkish Cypriot pupils on school trip in Turkey report safe after deadly quake

A group of Turkish Cypriot pupils on a school trip in Turkey reported safe after their hotel collapsed during a devastating earthquake on Monday morning.

According to reports in Turkish Cypriot media, the pupils were in Adıyaman to participate in a sports-related event, when the hotel they were staying in collapsed.

So far, 14 pupils and two teachers have reported safe. It is not yet clear if there are other pupils from the group still missing.

Earlier on Monday, Greek Cypriot Akel party expressed its concern about the pupils.

“AKEL expresses its sorrow for the aftermath of today’s earthquake in Turkey, with hundreds of victims and thousands injured in Turkey and Syria, and felt from Georgia to Egypt, including Cyprus,” it said in a post on social media.

“At the same time, we share the particular concern of the Turkish Cypriot community regarding reports that a hotel in which some 25 Turkish Cypriot students on a school trip to Turkey were staying has collapsed. We express our hope and wish that we will soon have good news about their fate. We wish them courage and express our feelings of solidarity with their families and the Turkish Cypriot community in general,” it added.

Yeni Duzen writes that a delegation of 30 people from the north will travel to Turkey to assist in the search and rescue operations.