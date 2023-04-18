Turkish Cypriot journalist barred from Turkey

Turkish authorities refused entry to Turkish Cypriot journalist Ulas Baris under code ‘N-82,’ according to the press in the north.

The journalist, who is a columnist and host in the online newspaper and television channel ‘Kibris Postasi,’ was prevented from entering Turkey when he left the occupied areas for Istanbul on Saturday morning.

According to ‘N-82,’ a foreigner must obtain prior permission to enter Turkey. In practice, however, this permission is almost never granted. In this case, it is not possible for a foreigner to enter Turkey until a lawsuit is filed and the order is cancelled.

Along with Baris, eight more Turkish Cypriot journalists, as well as politicians have been banned from entering Turkey:

-Ali Bizden, former press coordinator for Mustafa Akinci

-Ahmet Javid An, researcher

-Okan Dagli, former ‘deputy’ of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP)

-Ali Kishmir, President of the Press Workers’ Guild (BASIN-SEN)

-Abdullah Korkmazhan, General Secretary of the Left Movement

-Ayssou Basri Akter, journalist, and former director of the Bayrak newspaper

-Munur Rahvandzioglu, General Secretary of the Independence Road Party

-Basaran Dujgun, journalist, and director of the Havadis newspaper

“Avrupa” newspaper writes that former Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci reacted to the news by posting on social media: “A journalist friend, was banned from entering the city of his birth, is a threat to the security of a country like Turkey,” Akinci wrote.

“Just like Ali Bizden, who was my press advisor, and others, while many innocent people remain in prison in Turkey, where the one-man regime reigns supreme, with no democratic understanding or tolerance of different opinions, we should not expect respect for the freedom of travel of a journalist who defends peace in Cyprus,” he said.