Turkish-Cypriot found in hotel rubble after 132 hours, dies in hospital-48 TCs killed in quake (UPDATE)

A Turkish Cypriot pulled alive from the wreckage of an Adiyaman hotel, 132 hours after the devastating quake, has sadly passed away at a local hospital.

Evren Cavdir, along with his wife, was accompanying his daughter to a volleyball tournament in the city, part of a 35 member group, who all perished in the hotel.

He was being treated in critical condition.

The bodies of his wife and daughter were found on Thursday and have not yet been brought back to Cyprus.

Funerals have been held for 15 of the victims.