Turkey to send drillship to Cyprus – reports

Oruc Reis
Oruc Reis

Turkey will send the research vessel Oruc Reis to carry out activities in Cyprus, Greek MEGA channel reported today.

It said that Turkey has issued a navigational warning (NAVTEX) to carry out seismic surveys of the area between Antalya and Cyprus, between September 25 to March 24.

According to reports, Oruc Reis is currently docked in the Black Sea where it underwent repair work. It will sail to the Mediterranean in the next few hours.

The move is expected to increase tensions between Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

