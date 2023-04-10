Turkey irked by US submarine’s Cyprus visit

The American submarine USS San Juan of the United States Sixth Fleet which is docked in Limassol since Thursday has provoked an angry response by Turkey.

A statement on Sunday by the foreign ministry of Turkey which still occupies the northern part of Cyprus since a July 1974 invasion criticized the US Navy for anchoring the submarine at the Republic’s Limassol port.

And it went as far as to say that it “threatens stability on the island” because it encourages Greek Cypriots to take up arms.

Cyprus is divided since 1974 and Turkey still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member state.

President Nikos Christoudoulides on Thursday visited the USS San Juan, the Los Angeles-class submarine along with US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher.

Fisher hailed the vessel’s arrival as “clear evidence of the commitment by the US and Cyprus to promoting security and stability in the region.”