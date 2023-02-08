Turkey accepts humanitarian aid from Cyprus

NewsLocalTurkey accepts humanitarian aid from Cyprus

Earthquake In Diyarbakir
Turkey accepted an offer from Cyprus to send search and rescue teams to assist in the humanitarian operations in the country, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Demetris Demetriou said on Wednesday.

Demetriou posted on Twitter that the EU Civil Protection Mechanism informed Cyprus that its offer to send a rescue team has been accepted by Turkey.

He explained that a mission of 20 rescuers will travel to Turkey to provide help after the devastating earthquakes which killed more than 10,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

On Tuesday, Foreign Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Kornelios Korneliou told Sigma TV that an initial offer of help was not accepted by Turkey.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
