TURK-SEN and SEK to set up joint committee on labour issues

Turkish Cypriot trade union TURK-SEN and Greek Cypriot SEK agreed to set up a joint committee regarding labour issues.

During their latest meeting, the trade unions also discussed the issue of hiring Turkish Cypriots in government-controlled areas and the problems that T/C pensioners face in the Republic of Cyprus within the social security system.

They also discussed the two trade unions’ relations within the framework of the European Trade Union Confederation.

The joint committee will meet again in 15 days.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Cypriot trade union DEV-İŞ posted an announcement saying that Hilton Hotel in Nicosia is looking to hire personnel as receptionists, floor managers, cleaners, gardeners, waiters, barmen and technicians.

Knowledge of English and/or Greek is considered an asset.