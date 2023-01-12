NewsLocalTroodos covered in white after snowfall (PHOTOS+VIDEO) Troodos covered in white after snowfall (PHOTOS+VIDEO) 2 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Troodos Snow The Troodos National Forest Park was covered in white snow on Thursday morning. According to an announcement from the Forestry Department, all roads to Troodos are closed due to the weather conditions. Pictures: Michalis Asprogenis By Stelios Marathovouniotis Previous articleRising cost of living, poverty and migration concern Cypriots – EurobarometerNext articlePalestinian shot dead in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces – Palestinian ministry Top Stories Local Health Ministry issues directive for travelers to and from China Local Which are the leading causes of death in Cyprus? Local Cyprus to offer COVID-19 vaccines to visitors Business Crypto crime hits record $20 bln in 2022, report says World Palestinian shot dead in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces – Palestinian ministry Taste Taste of Cyprus Maratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29 Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. “Giannakos Tavern” in Ficardou Local Food Tastes of Cyprus. “Potamos tis Militsas” in Kampi village Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Zanettos Tavern in Old Nicosia RELATED ARTICLES Health Ministry issues directive for travelers to and from China Which are the leading causes of death in Cyprus? Cyprus to offer COVID-19 vaccines to visitors Rising cost of living, poverty and migration concern Cypriots – Eurobarometer