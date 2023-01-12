NewsLocalTroodos covered in white after snowfall (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Troodos covered in white after snowfall (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Troodos Snow
Troodos Snow

The Troodos National Forest Park was covered in white snow on Thursday morning.

According to an announcement from the Forestry Department, all roads to Troodos are closed due to the weather conditions.

 

Pictures: Michalis Asprogenis

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
