Tripartite summit of Cyprus, Greece and Israel kicks off in Nicosia

Heads of state of Cyprus, Israel and Greece meet in Nicosia on Monday in a summit expected to focus on regional cooperation and energy issues.

It is the 9th such trilateral meeting which kicks off at 10am local time with the participation of Cyprus’ Nikos Christodoulides, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Greece’s Kyriacos Mitsotakis.

The summit symbolises how the three countries have flourished as regional partners underpinned by their energy ambitions.

The summit was initially slotted for July 26 but was postponed after Netanyahu was admitted into hospital for emergency surgery.

At the same time, the trilateral meeting is held just days before the UN General Assembly starts in New York on September 19 – the next milestone for the Cyprus issue.

All parties involved will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to scope intentions and steps to be taken for the resumption of the stalled peace process.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member island state.