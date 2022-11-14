Trilateral meeting of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt to focus on Diaspora issues

The 7th trilateral meeting of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt on Diaspora issues takes place on Monday in Cairo.

Cyprus is represented by Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou, according to an official announcement.

The officials from the three countries will discuss the continuation of the ‘Nostos’ programme and the encouragement of initiatives with diaspora organizations of third countries – particularly in the UK, the USA, Austria, South Africa and France.

Moreover, they will discuss actions by young people of the diaspora in third countries and the support of young people to the Cyprus – Egypt initiative on the environment.

The initiative was presented during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh.

Photiou will also have bilateral meetings with his two counterparts and meet with Greek Cypriots living in Egypt.