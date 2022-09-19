Trial proceedings of British pensioner who suffocated sick wife begin in Paphos

Proceedings for the trial of a 74-year-old British man confessing to killing his wife who suffered from leukaemia last December in their home in Tremithousa in Paphos began early on Monday.

David Hunter has admitted to killing his wife Janice, 75, who was suffering from leukaemia because he said he could not bear to see her suffer.

The case attracts a lot of attention from British media whose representatives once again packed the courtyard of Paphos district court on Monday, according to Philenews.

The defendant, who was transferred from the Central Prisons in Nicosia to Paphos for the court proceedings was greeted by many compatriots who were there to express their support.

He appeared calm and told British media representatives that he spends a lot of time reading in prison and talking on the phone to his daughter in Britain.

In his confession to the police, he said he suffocated the woman by blocking with his hands her mouth and nose while she was sitting in an armchair.

Cyprus police were alerted by Interpol after Hunter had sent a message to a family member abroad telling them he had killed his wife because she was suffering from a terminal illness and that he would end his own life.