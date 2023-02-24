Trial of Briton facing premeditated murder charges over motorcyclist’s death begins

The trial of a British man facing premeditated murder charges over the death of a Cypriot motorcycle driver in Paphos last month begins on Friday before the city’s Assize Court.

The 45-year-old Briton was arrested hours only after a motorcycle driven by a 58-year-old Cypriot man collided with a car whose driver subsequently fled the scene. Police have evidence indicating a case of premeditated murder, Philenews also reports.

The incident had taken place at around 2am on Tombs of the Kings avenue.

Paphos police had said that a witness statement pointed to the 45-year-old who is a permanent resident of Cyprus driving the car which fled the scene.

Police also said that, during investigations, it became clear that the suspect and the victim were previously together at a bar and were allegedly involved in a verbal confrontation.

It seems, however, that the two men had a confrontation in the past as well.

After his arrest, the 45-year-old man had also underwent a drug test with a positive result.