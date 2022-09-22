Trial of British pensioner accused of killing his wife postponed

NewsLocalTrial of British pensioner accused of killing his wife postponed

The trial of a 74-year-old British man, accused of killing his terminally ill wife last December in Paphos has been postponed for 12 October.

The defence lawyers demanded the postponement saying they needed more time to discuss with their client the amendment of the charge from premeditated murder to manslaughter. They also said they needed more clarifications regarding the victim’s illness.

The counsel for the prosecution did not object, so the Court set the case for 12 October.

Janice Hunter, who had a terminal case of leukaemia, was allegedly suffocated by her 75-year-old husband.

The defendant admitted to killing his wife, because he said he could not bear to see her suffer.

He says that his wife had made it clear that she wanted to end her life, because she did not want a “long, protracted death.”

