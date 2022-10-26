Trial of “Al Jazeera four” postponed for November 30

The four defendants in the case publicised in an Al Jazeera documentary on the Cyprus Citizenship by Investment programme appeared before the Nicosia Assize Court on Wednesday.

However, the trial was postponed for 30 November 2022, when the defendants will be asked to plead guilty or not to charges against them.

The defendants are former House Speaker Demetris Syllouris, former AKEL MP and land developer Christakis Giovani, lawyer Andreas Pittadjis, and Antonis Antoniou, a senior executive in Giovani’s company.

They face five charges, including conspiracy to defraud the state and exerting untoward influence over public officials in violation of the law.

The court set bail for Syllouris, Giovanis and Antoniou at €50,000 and €30,000 for Pittadjis.

During today’s trial, Chris Triantafyllides, lawyer of Demetris Syllouris, noted that he has not so far received an answer to two letters he sent to the Attorney General’s office, on whether the Attorney General and his Deputy were involved in the issuing of golden passports during their time as Ministers in Anastasiades’ government.

Triantafyllides also requested additional testimonies, which are missing from the files, noting that without them, he cannot advise his client.

Requests for testimonial material were also submitted by lawyer Giorgos Papaioannou who is representing Giovanis and Antoniou, as well as by Andreas Pittadjis who is representing himself.

Pittadjis noted that the case must start as soon as possible. However, when given the option to plead guilty or not on Wednesday and proceed with a hearing on his own, he decided to follow the same line as the other three defendants.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty beyond any reasonable doubt by the court.

Investigations began in October 2020 following a video by Al Jazeera’s undercover video showing the defendants offering help to a fictitious Chinese businessman with a criminal record.

The aim was for him to secure citizenship through the island’s controversial citizenship by investment programme which was abolished just after the scandal.