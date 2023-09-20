Trial drama unfolds in Cyprus as 5 Israelis face allegations of gang rape

The trial of the five Israeli nationals accused of gang-raping a 20-year-old British woman in a hotel room in Ayia Napa on September 3 has taken on the trappings of a serial saga.

The accused were formally indicted on Monday, September 18, with grave charges, setting the stage for a direct trial before the Famagusta Criminal Court, scheduled for October 5.

On September 18, the court ordered their detention for 24 hours to deliberate on whether to grant the prosecutor’s request for their continued detention until the trial. The following day, the court announced that its decision would be delivered on Wednesday. However, when the defendants appeared in court today, they were informed once again that the court would reserve its judgment until tomorrow.

According to philenews, the reasons for this latest postponement were not disclosed.

The five Israelis face a battery of charges, including rape, sexual assault by penetration, forced sexual intercourse, coercion to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual acts, indecent assault against a woman, sexual harassment, and abduction.

The young British woman suffered injuries and bruises on her body, a fact documented in the forensic report.

In the Israelis’ hotel room, traces of blood were discovered, and sent for scientific examination, along with the victim’s clothing and sheets collected from the scene.

The five Israelis maintain their innocence, with one of them claiming that he engaged in consensual sexual contact with the young woman.

The 20-year-old woman reported a gang rape on Sunday, September 3.

She told police that she had visited the hotel where the suspects were staying because she had been invited to a poolside party.

According to her complaint, an unknown Israeli approached her at the venue and began to flirt with her. The suspect, reportedly, then forcibly grabbed her hand and led her to a hotel room where he resided with fellow countrymen. There, as the 20-year-old alleges, she was subjected to successive sexual assaults by other individuals.

The case has garnered extensive international media attention, drawing comparisons to that of a 19-year-old British woman who, in 2019, had accused 12 Israelis of gang rape.

