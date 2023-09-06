Trial date for those arrested in Limassol riots set for October 25

A total of 13 of those arrested in connection with the fascist riots in Limassol on September 1 are set to appear before Limassol Criminal Court in October.

According to philenews, their trial date has been set for October 25, 2023.

Until then, 11 of them have been set free on bail, while a 50-year-old who allegedly organised the anti-immigrant protest that turned into the fascist attacks against migrants, will remain in custody until tomorrow when the court will issue a decision regarding the police’s request for him to remain in jail until the trial takes place.

Also, another among the arrested, who was convicted for a previous offence and was seen taking part in the riot wearing an ankle monitor will now be transported to the Central Prisons, where he will remain in custody.

During their transfer to the courthouse, a protest was staged in the courtyard by supporters who held placards to express their opposition to the arrests.