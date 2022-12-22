Trial begins of Ukrainian woman who tried to stab Russians marking flag day amidst tension

A strong police presence was visible at Larnaca Court on Wednesday when the trial began of a Kiev expat who tried last August to stab those that had showed up on flag day celebration day and showed support to Russia.

Russian nationals protested peacefully outside the Court carrying flags of their country and banners reading, amongst others, “Cyprus is not a battlefield” and “no terrorism in Cyprus”.

The accused 55-year-old Ukrainian woman had threatened with a knife Russians and others celebrating the flag anniversary.

She faces severn charges of common assault, carrying a knife, drunkenness, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and carrying a weapon to incite terror.

The incident had taken place around 9:30pm opposite the coastal city’s central Faneromeni church.