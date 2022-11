A quake was recorded at 9.17 this morning near the coast, 25 kilometers west-northwest of Limassol (Anogyra-Prasteio Avdimou area) and was felt by residents in the wider region.

According to the country’s Geological Survey Department, the quake was measured at 3,9 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremor, lasting several seconds, was also slightly felt in certain areas of Pafos city and surrounding communities.

No damage was reported.