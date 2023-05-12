Transport Minister presents plans to tackle growing traffic congestion problem

New Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades has presented MPs with plans for the transition from theory to practice in dealing with the Mediterranean island’s growing problem of traffic congestion.

Addressing the House Transport Committee on Thursday, he discussed both short-term and long-term timetables for actions aimed at tackling traffic jams both inside the cities and on the highways.

Also in attendance were officials from the transport ministry, the interior ministry, the police’s traffic department, as well as representatives of municipalities.

Right now, there are 750,000 registered vehicles which – even if not all in circulation – are enough to fill the roads and especially the main ones, especially during peak hours.

The biggest problem seems to be mainly at the entrances to Nicosia and Limassol and of course on the main streets of the two big cities.

One of the findings is that schools cause additional journeys, which is experienced by thousands of citizens who transport their children in the morning and at the same time have the concern of getting to work on time.

This inevitably fills the roads and if there are a few accidents, however minor, the queues are lengthened. Clearing the roads in cases of minor accidents is an issue that will be attempted to be resolved as well.

The extension of the school bus service to primary schools is expected to contribute to this, which is expected to be given special attention.

Moreover, one of the key factors on which emphasis will be placed is the completion of the road network in urban centres which is expected to make its own contribution to mitigating traffic congestion.