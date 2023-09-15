Transport Minister acknowledges issues with traffic camera system

In a fiery session held yesterday at the Parliament’s Transport Committee, Minister of Transportation Alexis Vafeades acknowledged that the country’s traffic camera system has caused anxiety among drivers, congestion on the roads where they are installed, and unjust penalties for motorists.

For over an hour, the minister listened to the concerns of 15 members of parliament who criticised the way the system functions. They raised issues, including hidden mobile cameras behind bushes to catch drivers off guard, confusing signage at intersections, and the absence of warning signs ahead of mobile camera vans.

Akel MP Costas Costa, highlighted problems at intersections in Limassol, where many drivers inadvertently violate traffic rules due to confusing road layouts and camera placements.

Parliamentarians called for the installation of countdown timers at traffic lights to indicate when a green arrow will turn red or flash, allowing drivers to make informed decisions. Minister Vafeadis expressed a willingness to explore this proposal but noted that the adaptive traffic lights could complicate timer implementation due to changing traffic conditions.

Haris Evripidou, Assistant Chief of Traffic Police, proposed synchronising the green arrow with the green light for straight-ahead traffic so that when the red light activates, it applies to both straight and right-turning vehicles. According to Evripidou, this adjustment would prevent right-turning vehicles from getting trapped in intersections when the red light comes on.

The issue of camera placement at speed limit change zones and white line violations was also raised during the session. Critics argued that 22,000 drivers had been fined for crossing white lines, a non-serious offence according to some members of parliament. Evripidou explained that for a vehicle to be penalised for a white line violation, it must cross up to four meters beyond the line, demonstrating the system’s stringent criteria.

MPs also suggested that mobile camera vans should be equipped with warning beacons to make them more visible to drivers.

Minister Vafeades stressed the need to strike a balance between maintaining the system’s deterrent effect on fatal accidents and ensuring fairness for citizens. He commended the police for reducing road fatalities by 40% this year and acknowledged that citizens often have no alternative means of transportation.

Vafeades concluded by announcing that the shortcomings of the system would be discussed at the Road Safety Council, suggesting that vehicles with outstanding fines should not be eligible for renewal of their road tax discs.

In a final note, Evripidou mentioned that the second and final phase of the system would be completed by March 7, 2024, with the installation of 66 permanent traffic cameras at 23 intersections across the country.