NewsLocalTransfer of patients from Cyprus to overseas medical centers to come under...

Transfer of patients from Cyprus to overseas medical centers to come under HIO

4189WD-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_FRANCE_EVACUATIONS_O_

The transfer of patients from Cyprus to overseas medical centers will soon come under the jurisdiction of the Health Insurance Organisation and cease being under that of the Health Ministry.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday citing President Nikos Christodoulides himself who also clarified that this will apply only to beneficiaries of the island’s General Health Plan (Gesy).

“The Ministry of Health will only be responsible for the minor part concerning the non-beneficiaries of Gesy as well as extremely urgent cases,” he also said.

Moreover, Minister of Health Popi Kanari told Philenews that – at the moment – the government expects the HIO to prepare its timetables to push forward the necessary procedures.

“Once the Ministry has the relevant schedules in hand, additional procedures will be pushed forward in a bid to enable the transfer of experienced officials of the Ministry of Health, who have been working on the subject for years, to the HIO,” she also said.

The inclusion in Gesy of the practice of sending patients abroad was a long-standing demand by the Federation of Cyprus Patients’ Associations.

Federation head Charalambos Papadopoulos said on Wednesday that the necessary procedures must be pushed forward without any further delay.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Workers stage Japan’s first strike in decades to protest department store sale
Next article
A super-moon, known as the Blue Moon appears in Nicosia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros