Training scheme announced for employees in hotels and recreation venues

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a training scheme for employees working in hotels and recreation venues in the free area of Famagusta and the coastal front of Paphos.

The scheme covers employees in recreation businesses that have suspended their operations during the November 2022-March 2023 period.

The same plan applies to employees of hotels that have partially or totally suspended their operations during the above period or during the January 2023-March 2023 period (for hotels on mountain resorts).

During the training period, employees will receive an allowance equal to their regular salary on the basis of their social insurance contributions.

At the same time, the Social Insurance Services will pay the businesses the unemployment allowance the trainees are allowed.