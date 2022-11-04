Trainee doctors feel exhausted, they work for 30-40 hours non-stop

Trainee doctors in Cyprus have said they feel exhausted since they work non-stop for 30 to 40 hours and warned that this is dangerous for patients as well.

“It is dangerous for us and for our patients to work for 30 and 40 hours straight. It is exhausting and also contrary to provisions of legislation,” their representative Theodora Pozotou told the House Health Committee on Thursday.

The total of 222 trainee doctors are also demanding higher overtime work pay since they only get the demeaning amount of €3 per extra hour.

Pozotou also said: “We work the normal hours of Public Service, that is from 7:30 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon. However, our schedule almost never ends at 3:00.

“Moreover, trainee doctors take two on-calls a week. The on-call covers the entire day’s 24 hours. The trainees, however, never get a day off after the 24 hours shift even though this is a provision written in a circular of the Ministry of Health.”

In fact, trainee doctors are asked to stay so that hospitals get reinforced because of the prevailing understaffing, she also said.

Or, she added, they don’t leave because they feel bad since some people don’t say it but show that they want them to stay.