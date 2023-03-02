Train crash in Greece a message for all governments, Christodoulides says

NewsLocalTrain crash in Greece a message for all governments, Christodoulides says

The tragedy of the fatal train collision in Greece is a message for all governments including the government in Cyprus, President Christodoulides said on Thursday.

The President was asked to comment on the accident, during a visit to the graves of Greek Cypriots hung by the British during the 1955-59 anti-colonial struggle.

Replying, Christodoulides said that all governments should take necessary preventive measures to avoid similar tragic events.

Regarding the two Cypriot passengers of the train who are still missing, the President said that the government is in touch with their families.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs spoke with the families yesterday, while the Embassy in Athens and the Consulate in Thessaloniki are with them, he noted.

“We will keep following up with the situation and we are hopeful that we will have some news soon,” Christodoulides concluded.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
