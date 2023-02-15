“Tragic” high school exam results draw storm of reactions

The moment of truth has come now that high school students in Cyprus got their grades from January’s first semester assessment that basically makes official the educational institution’s failure.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that organized parents are slamming the Ministry of Education while describing the results of the exams in most subjects as tragic. With tragic consequences as well.

Head of the Pancyprian Confederation of Parents of Secondary Education, Loizos Constantinou, said the vast majority of students in most subjects recorded a drop in their general grade.

And he then stressed that parents are outraged since they have been ringing the bells at the Ministry of Education for some time now.

Both in regard to distortions presented by the institution of four-month examinations as well as for the degree of difficulty of examination tests of specific courses.

The had been asking the Ministry to take corrective action so that students are not victimized.

“Our letters on these issues still remain unanswered,” he also said. “Unfortunately, the Ministry of Education has shown unacceptable negligence and lack of intention and willingness to correct or even reduce the damage caused due to serious errors and omissions by its own officials and by applied procedures,” he added.

The Confederation calls for the immediate abolition of the exams and the substantive discussion on a New Student Evaluation System.

Since their introduction, the quarterly exams have been slammed by students, parents and teachers.

However, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou still insists they provide for a unified evaluation system.