Tragedy in Pafos as one year old boy suffers choking or likely cot death

Tragedy in Pafos as one year old boy suffers choking or likely cot death

 

A family in Yeroskipou is mourning the loss of their 12 month baby boy, who passed away in the night while sleeping in his cot.

The parents, Bulgarian citizens living in Cyprus, realised that the baby wasn’t breathing early this morning and rushed him to the Pafos hospital, where sadly he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the latest police report, there are no external bruises or any other form of injury and preliminary estimates point to choking or cot syndrome.

An autopsy will establish exact cause of death.

 

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
