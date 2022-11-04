Traffic jams in Paphos leave citizens frustrated

Hundreds of drivers were brought to their limits on Friday morning as they were stuck in traffic on main Paphos roads because of maintenance work.

According to Phileleftheros, during the morning rush hour, the area from the Hospital’s roundabout to the roundabout at the beginning of the Paphos-Limassol highway was filled with long car queues.

As citizens told Phileleftheros, it was not enough that maintenance work has been already creating unprecedented – for Paphos – traffic jams and delays, the municipality added insult to injury by blocking one lane to do gardening on roadside greenery.

The citizens said that for a distance of a few kilometres, their cars did not move for 30 minutes. They also noted that the work on the greenery is not a priority and should not have taken place during rush hour.

Generally, traffic is particularly affected in the town of Paphos because of nine big reconstruction projects currently taking place, Phileleftheros reports.