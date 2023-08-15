Traffic jam on roads to Troodos continues

Traffic on the Limassol-Troodos road was still particularly heavy at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, resulting in traffic congestion, especially in the Limassol-Saittas-Platrai section. Drivers are advised to use the Apesia-Agios Mamas-Trimiklini and Erimi-Kantou-Kyvides roads as alternatives.

Traffic continues to be heavy on the Nicosia-Troodos road, especially on the section in the areas of Peristeronas and Astromeritis.

Due to the dense traffic observed, the Police recommend caution to those traveling on the road network in the mountainous areas and urge vehicle drivers to drive at a safe, low speed, and to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

On motorways and on the road network in urban areas there are no particular problems.

Members of the Police are present at various points on the roads to monitor and regulate traffic and assist the public where necessary.