Cyprus soo far recorded 36 deaths from road accidents despite the introduction on January 1 of traffic cameras. That is, only two less road fatalities compared with the same period last year.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the plan is for new fixed cameras to be placed at high-risk locations. This will be based on data collected regarding fatal and serious traffic collisions.

Coastal Limassol is first-placed in the number of road deaths this year, since the number of victims from road traffic collisions almost multiplied compared to last year. The opposite is recorded in the capital of Nicosia.

Pedestrians and motorcyclists made up half of the road victims with the latest fatality being a British man who permanently lived on Cyprus. He was hit by a car driven by another British national while trying to cross a busy road in central Paphos.

With the violent death of the British man yesterday This was the second such fatality in just a handful of days raising the death toll this year to 36 after 34 road collisions.

Last year, the number of road fatalities up until mid-November was 38 after 37 collisions.

Most road deaths this year took place Limassol with a total of 13, while eight were recorded in Nicosia compared to 14 the same period last year.