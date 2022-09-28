Traffic cameras out of court fines not collected by violators

Traffic camera out of court fines are piling up since violators avoid collecting them probably because they think they will get away with it. Or because they try to gain time, Philenews reported on Wednesday citing traffic police officers.

In any case, traffic police have made the calculations with the department’s deputy chief Haris Evripidou also pinting out that even if the court order fails to be received violators will be included on a special electronic list.

And the fine will be paid one way or another no matter how much time goes by since the day it was issued.

Evripidou also explained that relevant legislation provides that after 180 days pass from the notification by mail to a citizen that he has a registered letter then the subpoena procedure is initiated.

There may be two attempts forth subpoena to be handed over and if this also fails then the police opens a legal case against the violator who will be on a stop list as well.