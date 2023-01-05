Traffic at Cyprus airports reaches 9.2 million passengers in 2022

A total of 9.2 million passengers travelled through Cyprus airports in 2022, Senior Director of Aviation Development, Marketing & Communication of Hermes Airports Maria Kouroupi, told Cyprus News Agency on Thursday.

The number corresponds to 82% of passenger traffic in 2019, which was a record year.

Kouroupi said that despite challenges such as the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the suspension of flights from the two countries, as well as the lack of staff in the airlines and ground handling companies, Hermes managed to achieve a substantial recovery of passenger traffic.

“In 2022 we had flights from 50 airlines in 38 countries and 140 routes,” Kouroupi noted, adding that the most popular destinations for 2022 were the United Kingdom, Greece, Israel, Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Italy, Hungary and Romania.

She also stressed that communication with the airlines and the two-way exchange of information, as well as joint actions and incentive plans, contributed greatly to the success.