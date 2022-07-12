NewsLocalTrade unions OKYPY reach agreement for doctors working afternoons

Trade unions OKYPY reach agreement for doctors working afternoons

Following long negotiations, trade unions and the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) reached an agreement and yesterday it was officially announced that as of 1st Septembers, public doctors will also work in the afternoon.

Specifically, the out-patient clinics will extend their working hours and in addition to their morning operation, will also work from 15.30 until 18.30

Regarding the afternoon operation, OKYPY and the trade unions also reached a financial agreement. Specifically the doctors will get a firm compensation of 115 euros (per day) at the out-patient clinics and 20% on the amount OKYPY will get from the Insurance Services Organization for surgeries, while for other surgeries like gastroscopies, colonoscopies, etc, the doctors will get 35%.

Furthermore, overtime will be paid according to the Public Service law and according to their scale.

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo women facing 162 charges for fraud
Next article26-year-old missing from Larnaca (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros