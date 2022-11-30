Tourists stay less but spend more in Cyprus – data

Revenue from tourism reached €1,965.4 billion between January – September 2022, data from the Cyprus Statistical Service show.

Compared to 2021, revenue from tourism increased by almost 30% or €80 million in September 2022, on an annual basis, while in the first nine months of 2022, the increase in revenue reached 88% or €920.2 million.

Nevertheless, compared to the corresponding period of 2019, before the pandemic, tourism revenue was down by €268.6 million or 12%, compared to the first nine months of 2019, when it stood at €2,234 billion.

Regarding the per person and per day expenditure of tourists, according to the Statistical Service, while tourist arrivals in September 2022 increased by 21.9%, amounting to 413,382, compared to 339,242 in September last year, the average length of stay decreased to 9.8 days, compared to 10.9 days in September 2021.

However, the per capita expenditure increased in September 2022 to €842.49, compared to €790.63 in September last year, while the per day expenditure amounted to €85.97, compared to €72.53.