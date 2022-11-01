NewsLocalTourists injured after safari jeep falls off cliff (PHOTO)

Tourists injured after safari jeep falls off cliff (PHOTO)

Six tourists sustained minor injuries after they fell off a cliff in their car in Trooditissa area on Tuesday.

According to information, the tourists were on a trip from Paphos, driving a safari jeep on a steep slippery road due to heavy hail in the area.

While driving, the car turned over and fell off a cliff, landing on a tree trunk.

All passengers managed to exit the car with minor injuries, however, the fire service was called to the location to remove the driver who got trapped inside the vehicle.

He was then transferred to hospital to receive treatment.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
