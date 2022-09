Two tourists aged 44 and 29, yesterday went to the forest area of Kapedes in a rented car. However, they lost their orientation and got trapped in a difficult spot, while their car also had a problem and could not be driven.

Members of the Lakatamia Police received information about the two men, including their coordinates. They rushed to the area, arranged for the tourists’ car to be picked up, and transferred the two men to a hotel in Nicosia temporarily.