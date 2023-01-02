Tourists from Switzerland, USA, Norway and Austria spent the most per capita during their holidays in Cyprus in October, with an average expenditure of more than €1,000, according to data published by the Statistical Service on Friday.

In October 2022 revenue from tourism reached €319.8 million, an increase of 6.8% compared to October 2019, which was a record year for the sector, although arrivals were down by 8.2%.

Most arrivals in October were from the United Kingdom, which reached 150,699. Tourists from Israel were 33,624, from Germany 31,556, Greece 20,934 and Poland 18,871.

The most revenue, combining the number of arrivals, days of stay and daily spending came largely from UK tourists, reaching €127.97 million. This was followed by revenue from tourists from Germany with €27.57 million, from Israel with €23.20 million, Switzerland with €14.17 million and Austria with €13.44 million.

Tourists from the USA stayed the longest, averaging 15.6 days. Tourists from the UK followed with 9.9 days, Norway with 9.6 days, Germany with 8.9 days and Sweden with 8.6 days.

Per day, the Swiss spent the most, averaging €156.28. Tourists from Austria followed, spending €134 per day, Israel with €118.99, Norway with €118.90 and Denmark with €113,55.

During their stay in Cyprus, combining their visit’s duration and their daily expenditure, the most revenue per capita was spent by the Swiss tourists, with an average of €1,297.16. Tourists from the USA spent €1,285.23, from Norway €1,141.40, and from Denmark €919.75.

Tourists from Greece spent the least per capita and per day, with €375,96 and €50.81 respectively.