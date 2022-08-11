NewsLocalTourist punches nurse in Limassol

Tourist punches nurse in Limassol

GHS: Nurses association pushes for direct access to midwives

A nurse in Limassol has been attacked by a tourist and as a result the nurswas injured. The incident occurred early in the morning when an ambulance was called by friends of the 24-year-old tourist who was drunk.

While a policeman and a nurse were trying to transfer the 24-year-old, he seems to have punched the nurse in the face and as a result the latter suffered an injury on the lips.

In an announcement, the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY), denounced the incident, noting that people who are at the front line and are saving lives every day cannot be the victims of any kind of violence during their course of duty.

By gavriella
Previous articleLEGO celebrates 90th birthday with 94,000 piece spinning cake
Next articleQatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned – sources

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros