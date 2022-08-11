Tourist punches nurse in Limassol

A nurse in Limassol has been attacked by a tourist and as a result the nurswas injured. The incident occurred early in the morning when an ambulance was called by friends of the 24-year-old tourist who was drunk.

While a policeman and a nurse were trying to transfer the 24-year-old, he seems to have punched the nurse in the face and as a result the latter suffered an injury on the lips.

In an announcement, the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY), denounced the incident, noting that people who are at the front line and are saving lives every day cannot be the victims of any kind of violence during their course of duty.