Tourist injured after falling off at Cape Greco

A Belgian tourist fell from the area of the Sea Caves at Cape Greco and the Search and Rescue Coordination Center was mobilized for her rescue.

According to a relevant announcement, at 13.50 today the Larnaca Center received information about a person in danger at the Cape Greco Sea Caves.

The Center alerted the Fire Service and an Ambulance immediately.

The woman who was injured due to her fall received first aid and was then transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital.

It is once again reminded that it is prohibited to dive at the point of the Sea Caves at Cape Greco since the ground has been judged as dangerous due to increased corrosion.