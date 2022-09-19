Tourist arrivals up by 40% compared to last year

NewsLocalTourist arrivals up by 40% compared to last year

Tourist arrivals increased by 40.2% in August 2022, rising to 451,133 compared to 321,858 in August 2021, data released by the Statistical Service (Cystat) on Monday show.

According to Cystat, tourist arrivals for the period January – August 2022 amounted to 2,127,172 compared to 960,150 in the corresponding period of 2021, 424,850 in the period January – August 2020, and 2,735,839 arrivals in the period January – August 2019.

UK top country of origin

In terms of countries of origin, arrivals from the UK were the main source of tourism in August, accounting for 41.2% (186,002) of total arrivals, while arrivals from Israel accounted for 9.6% (43. 326), arrivals from Poland 5.2% (23,557), arrivals from Germany 4.7% (21,306), arrivals from Sweden 4.2% (18,759), arrivals from Greece 3.1% (13,991) and arrivals from France 3.0% (13,365).

Finally, as regards the purpose of travel, 85.5% of travelers were on holiday, 12.4% were visiting friends or relatives and 2.1% were on business. Similarly, in August 2021, 87.7% visited Cyprus for holidays, 9.9% to see friends or relatives and 2.3% for business.

