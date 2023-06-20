Tourist arrivals up by 33% annually in May

According to recent data published by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Tuesday, the number of tourist arrivals in May 2023 reached 420,076, marking a significant increase of 33.3% compared to May 2022, which recorded 315,018 arrivals.

Among the tourist arrivals in May 2023, the United Kingdom remained the primary source of tourism, accounting for 36.6% (153,797) of the total arrivals. Israel followed with 8.9% (37,442), Poland with 7.3% (30,835), Germany with 6.2% (25,916), and Sweden with 5.2% (21,837).

The majority of visitors, comprising 82.1% of the total, visited Cyprus for holiday purposes in May 2023. 11.3% visited friends and relatives, while 6.5% visited for business reasons.

It is noteworthy that tourist arrivals in 2023 have consistently shown growth each month from January to May, in comparison to the corresponding months of 2022. From January to May 2023, the total number of tourist arrivals amounted to 1,156,705, reflecting a 36.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

In contrast, the number of Cypriot residents travelling abroad experienced a slight decline. In May 2023, a total of 126,583 residents of Cyprus returned from trips abroad, indicating a decrease of 6.7% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, which saw 135,661 returning residents.

Among the main countries from which Cypriot residents returned in May 2023, Greece accounted for 31.4% (39,738) of the total, followed by the United Kingdom with 10.1% (12,739), Italy with 5.6% (7,098), and Germany with 4% (5,095).

Regarding the purpose of travel for Cypriot residents in May 2023, the majority (64.8%) travelled for holiday purposes, while 28.5% travelled abroad for business reasons.

Additionally, 3.6% of residents travelled for studies, and 3.1% had other reasons for their trips.