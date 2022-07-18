Tourist arrivals in Cyprus in first half of 2022 exceed 1.22 million

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus in the first half of 2022 exceeded 1.22 million which correspond to 74.9% of the respective period of 2019 which was a historic record year.

The 1.22 million arrivals also mark 63.2% of those of the whole of last year, according to data released on Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat).

Specifically, a total of 289,335 tourists visited Cyprus in April 2022 – more than seven times the 38,226 arrivals in the same month last year.

For the period of January-April 2022 arrivals of tourists totaled 534,040 compared to 55,973 in the corresponding period of 2021, 246,556 during the period of January-April 2020.

And 686,783 arrivals were recorded during the period of January-April 2019.