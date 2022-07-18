NewsLocalTourist arrivals in Cyprus in first half of 2022 exceed 1.22 million

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus in first half of 2022 exceed 1.22 million

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus in the first half of 2022 exceeded 1.22 million which correspond to 74.9% of the respective period of 2019 which was a historic record year.

The 1.22 million arrivals also mark 63.2% of those of the whole of last year, according to data released on Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat).

Specifically, a total of 289,335 tourists visited Cyprus in April 2022 – more than seven times the 38,226 arrivals in the same month last year.

For the period of January-April 2022 arrivals of tourists totaled 534,040 compared to 55,973 in the corresponding period of 2021, 246,556 during the period of January-April 2020.

And 686,783 arrivals were recorded during the period of January-April 2019.

By Annie Charalambous
