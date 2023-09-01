Tourism revenue in first half of year surpasses €1 billion

InsiderBusinessTourism revenue in first half of year surpasses €1 billion

The revenue generated from tourism in Cyprus reached a remarkable €1,090 million in the first half of this year, marking an annual increase of 30.4% compared to the same period last year and an 8.7% rise compared to the first six months of 2019 when Cyprus achieved a record in tourist arrivals.

Specifically, tourism revenue stood at €1,090.1 million for the period, a substantial increase from €835.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022 and €1,003.2 million in the first half of 2019, according to data by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat).

In June 2023 alone, tourist revenue reached €361.5 million, a boost from the €292.7 million recorded in the same period the previous year, according to Cystat.

The average expenditure per person in June 2023 was €791.03, slightly higher than the €786.03 recorded in June 2022, marking a modest increase of 0.6%.

Cystat also provided insights into the spending habits of tourists from different countries.

Tourists from the United Kingdom, constituting the largest tourist market with 34.8% of total tourists in June 2023, spent an average of €96.13 per day. Meanwhile, tourists from Israel, the second-largest market for that specific month at 10.2% of total tourists, spent an average of €124.72 per day. Tourists from Poland, making up the third-largest market at 6.6%, had an average daily expenditure of €77.12, as per Cystat’s data.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
