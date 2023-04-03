InsiderBusinessTourism revenue at 45.6 million euros in January

Tourism revenue at 45.6 million euros in January

Income from tourism reached 45.6 million euros in January 2023, well above the income from tourism in January last year and in January 2019, a record year for tourism in Cyprus.

Based on the results of the Passenger Survey conducted by the Statistical Service (Cystat), revenue from tourism reached 45.6 million euros in January 2023, compared to 28.2 million euros in the corresponding month last year. This represents an increase of 61.7%.

Compared to January 2019, tourism receipts recorded an increase of 15%. The number of tourist arrivals in January and February this year exceeded the number of arrivals in the first months of 2019, respectively.

According to Cysat, the average expenditure per person in January 2023 was 503.83 euros, compared with 641.01 euros in January 2022, a decrease of 21.4%.

Visitors from the UK (the largest market, accounting for 20.6% of total visitors in the month) had an average daily expenditure of 49.84 euros, while visitors from Israel (the second largest market, accounting for 16.6% of total visitors in the month) had an average daily expenditure of 145.63 euros.

Tourists from Poland (the third largest market with 12.3%) spent an average of 62.61 euros per day, according to Cystat.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
