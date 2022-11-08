Cyprus will try to woe US market, says Tourism Minister

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios on Tuesday announced that will try to tap into the vast tourist market of the United States.

Speaking from Cyprus’s pavilion at the World Travel Market, the biggest international exhibition on tourism in eastern London, Perdios initially said that “we are going through a very good year” regarding arrivals from the UK.

Specifically, Cyprus received 90% of the British visitors who travelled in 2019, which had been the best year ever for Cypriot tourism.

“Regarding 2023, we are expecting it to be an equally difficult year since the geopolitical instability and the inflation continue. However, I must say that there does not seem to be any concern from the UK market for 2023,” he said.

He noted that even though there are increases to the prices in general, so far no concern has been expressed by any travel agent.

Referring to the cooperation between Cyprus and Jordan on tourism which was made official during a special event on Monday, Perdios revealed that in January the Deputy Ministry will also travel to the United States to make the first steps there. As he said, events have been organized both in New York and in Washington as well as meetings with airlines.

He also spoke about the renewed pavilion of Cyprus which constitutes one of the main attraction poles of the exhibition’s visitors also due to its impressive design.

He expressed his pride about the pavilion, from where, as he said, they project the importance of Cyprus’s wine and gastronomy, of the Cypriot villages, and of the Christmas villages that will open in a few weeks.

As is usually the case within the annual World Travel Market, the Deputy Minister will have contacts with small and big tour operators regarding the packages for next year.