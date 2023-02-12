Total turnout at 72.2% in second round of presidential elections

NewsLocalTotal turnout at 72.2% in second round of presidential elections

The final turnout in the second round of the 2023 presidential elections is 72.2%, meaning 405,086 citizens voted.

The turnout is 0.2% higher compared to the 72% in the first round of the elections, held last Sunday, Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou said.

However, there was a 0.9% increase in abstention, compared to the second round of the presidential elections in 2018 (73.1%).

For comparison, the final turnout in the 2021 parliamentary elections was 65.7%.

The turnout by district in the current elections was 72.9% in Nicosia, 70.4% in Limassol, 72.2% in Famagusta, 72.5% in Larnaca, 74.7% in Paphos and 67.9% in the polls abroad.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
