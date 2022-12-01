NewsLocalTotal of 38 high school female students accuse teacher, 59, of sexual...

Total of 38 high school female students accuse teacher, 59, of sexual abuse

Students
Students

Now that 38 female students have accused a 59-year-old high school teacher in Limassol of alleged sexual abuse his trial was referred directly before an Assize Court on Wednesday.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the trial is set to begin on December 15 but he was released from custody on bail.

His alleged offenses include sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15, sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 15 and sexual harassment of a minor.

Informed sources said the total number of alleged victims is nine.

However, witness material includes a total of 38 statements by underage schoolgirls.

The accused professor was released under restrictive conditions until the start of the hearing.

Specifically, he is obliged to pay a guarantee with a valid guarantor in the amount of €30,000 as well as a personal guarantee of €50,000.

By Annie Charalambous
