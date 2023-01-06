NewsLocalTotal of 3,598 Covid cases in past seven days, Cyprus’ positivity rate...

Total of 3,598 Covid cases in past seven days, Cyprus’ positivity rate is 5.81%

Covid 19
Covid 19

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 3,598 coronavirus cases were traced in the past seven days along with another four deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 5.81 percent following a total of 3,598 new infections detected from 61,914 tests.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 90 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 12 were in serious condition. And that five of them were intubated.

Three more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to Covid-19.

