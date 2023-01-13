NewsLocalTotal of 3,353 COVID cases, eight deaths recorded in past week

Total of 3,353 COVID cases, eight deaths recorded in past week

File Photo: A Patient Suffering From Long Covid Is Examined In The Post Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Clinic Of Ichilov Hospital In Tel Aviv
File Photo: A Patient Suffering From Long Covid Is Examined In The Post Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Clinic Of Ichilov Hospital In Tel Aviv

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 3,353 COVID-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another eight deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 5.13 per cent following a total of 65,398 tests.

The deaths concern four women and four men aged 60 to 93, who passed away between January 6 to January 13.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,270.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 85 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 14 were in serious condition. And that seven of them were intubated.

Two more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to Covid-19.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Parties joined forces to get state subsidy for presidential election campaigning
Next article
U.N. calls for charges against aid workers in Greece to be dropped

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros