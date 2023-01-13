Total of 3,353 COVID cases, eight deaths recorded in past week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 3,353 COVID-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another eight deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 5.13 per cent following a total of 65,398 tests.

The deaths concern four women and four men aged 60 to 93, who passed away between January 6 to January 13.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,270.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 85 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 14 were in serious condition. And that seven of them were intubated.

Two more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to Covid-19.